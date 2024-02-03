Keheliya Rambukwella remanded until February 15, 2024

Posted by Editor on February 3, 2024 - 10:00 am

Sri Lanka’s Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who was arrested yesterday (February 02) by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been brought to Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court this morning (February 03).

On Friday (February 02), the CID had recorded a statement from the former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella for more than 10 hours, regarding the import of substandard Immunoglobulin injections.

UPDATE – 03:00 PM: Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has been remanded until February 15, 2024 on the orders of Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.

UPDATE – 05:29 PM: Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who was remanded until February 15, 2024 on the orders of Maligakanda Magistrate Court, has been admitted to the prison hospital on medical recommendations.

