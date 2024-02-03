Keheliya Rambukwella remanded until February 15, 2024
Sri Lanka’s Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who was arrested yesterday (February 02) by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been brought to Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court this morning (February 03).
On Friday (February 02), the CID had recorded a statement from the former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella for more than 10 hours, regarding the import of substandard Immunoglobulin injections.
UPDATE – 03:00 PM: Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has been remanded until February 15, 2024 on the orders of Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.
UPDATE – 05:29 PM: Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who was remanded until February 15, 2024 on the orders of Maligakanda Magistrate Court, has been admitted to the prison hospital on medical recommendations.
First time in the history of the Nation that a Cabinet Minister has been arrested for corruption.
The first time in history of the nation that the highest courts of the land found a set of previous rulers guilty of mismanagement leading to the recent economic collapse.
Well done, the ‘System Change’ demanded by the People has arrived.