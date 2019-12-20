The Colombo High Court today released former media minister Keheliya Rambukwella and former State Printing Corporation chairman Jayampathi Bandara Hinkenda from the Bribery case filed by the Bribery Commission (BC) against them for causing a loss to the government by obtaining Rs.230,984 to pay the former minister’s phone bill.

This ruling was delivered as the relevant case was filed without the consent of the Commissioners of the Bribery Commission.