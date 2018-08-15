Former President Mahinda Rajapakse has been summoned by the CID to be present at their office on August 17th in order to record a statement relating to the abduction and assaults made on Keith Noyahr journalist of the Nation newspaper.

The summons signed by the Senior DIG of the CID Ravi Senevirathne had been handed over at the official residence of the Former President Mahinda Rajapakse in Wijerama Mawatha Colombo 7 by the OIC of the Organized Crime Investigation Unit, Police Inspector Nishantha Silva on the 12th Sunday.

Already statements over this incident had been recorded by the CID from former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapakse and Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Nimanthi Ranasinghe)