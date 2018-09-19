A man wearing a full face helmet had robbed Rs.1.7 million worth cash from a finance company at Chavakachcheri in Jaffna this morning.

Police said that armed robbery had taken place at around 8.15 am today (19) at the branch of a finance company located at Chavakachcheri on the A9 road.

The investigations revealed that the suspect had walked into the company and had threatened the cashier with a knife before fleeing the scene with robbed cash.

Police said the finance company had not employed a security guard.

Chavakachcheri Police is conducting further investigations.