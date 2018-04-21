Indian captain Virat Kohli has been named as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2018 following a stellar season last year in which he had amassed 2818 runs across all formats and slammed 11 centuries.

He led India to the final of the Champions Trophy, ODI series wins over England, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand and Test series wins over Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka (twice). “TIME’s annual list of the world’s most influential people is a designation of individuals whose time, in our estimation, is now,” the magazine said.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote Kohli’s profile in the magazine saying the 29-year-old’s “hunger for runs and consistency” has been remarkable and has become the “hallmark of his game.” Tendulkar recalls the Under-19 World Cup in 2008 where he had watched Kohli lead India. Tendulkar said the Under 19 World Cup was very important for India, as it defines the next bunch of youngsters who would go on to represent the nation. “That was the first time I watched this young, passionate player lead India. Today, Kohli is a household name and a champion in cricket’’.

