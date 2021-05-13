‘Kosgoda Tharaka’ shot dead by police

Notorious underworld figure “Kosgoda Tharaka”, who was under detention order with Peliyagoda Special Crimes Division, has been shot dead early this morning at Meerigama when he tried to attack police while recovering some weapons, police said.

Tharaka Perera Wijesekara alias “Kosgoda Tharaka” is the main suspect in the Matara jewellery store heist in 2018, which resulted in the death of a police officer following a shoot-out between criminals and the police.

He was arrested on June 22, 2018 after he had been admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital with gunshot wounds, along with two more gang members, following the shootout with police during an armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Matara.

Kosgoda Tharaka had been wanted in connection with murders and several other crimes.

(Source: Ada Derana)