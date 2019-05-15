Three superintendents of police (SP), including Kuliyapitiya Division SP, Oshan Hewavitharana, have been transferred, the police said.

They said the National Police Commission (NPC) had approved the transfers based on service requirements.

Accordingly, Kuliyapitiya Division SP Hewavitharana was transferred as Deputy Director of Kalutara Police Academy, while Nugegoda Division SP S.L. Sigera was transferred as SP in Kuliyapitiya.

SP W.M.A.R. Fernando has been transferred to the Nugegoda Division from the President’s Security Division.

Meanwhile, the Police HQ stated that the TID which was under the direct supervision of the IGP was placed under the purview of the DIG, Ravi Seneviratne who is in charge of the CID.