All staff members of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital have refused to co-operate with the committee experts appointed by Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne to look into allegations against Dr. Seigu Siyabdeen Safi, currently in police custody.

The hospital workers have called for a presidential inquiry as they have no faith in the committee appointed by the Health Minister. They have informed the Hospital Director of their decision in writing.

Secretary to the Ministry of Health Wasantha Perera has appointed the six-member Committee on Senarathne’s instructions.

