Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Janith Perera was injured during the third test match against West Indies. He sustained the injury when fielding.

The day night test match is currently underway at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Kusal Janith injured himself after colliding with an advertisement board on the boundary line in the 5th delivery of the 28th over of Dilruwan Perera. He was taken to hospital in an ambulance for treatment.

(Source: News 1st)