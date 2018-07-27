Five officials of the Customs Department including a woman were hospitalized today after they were allegedly assaulted by a Kuwaiti couple at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) when they were requested to quarantine their pet dog.

Sri Lanka Customs said that the couple arrived in Sri Lanka this morning from Kuwait bringing their pet dog with them, but were not willing to abide by the Sri Lankan Animal Quarantine regulation.

“Five Customs officials including a Deputy Director and a female official were injured when they were attacked by the couple. They were admitted to Negombo General Hospital,” he said.

The incident was reported to the Katunayake Police, he said.

Meanwhile, the Police said the Kuwaiti couple was arrested.