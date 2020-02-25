United National Party Parliamentarian Ravi Karunanayake says governance without national policy will force the country into decline.

Speaking to media following a religious event, MP Karunanayake said the public’s faith in the government has severely dwindled.

He said everyone seeks to work together as one family, adding everyone wished for the elephant but if that is not possible the swan will be used.

He noted the matter will be determined by the Working Committee and the issue is being resolved cordially.

The MP meanwhile stressed the Sajith Premadasa led alliance will pose a challenge to the new government as the people’s faith in the current administration has diminished.

He charged that the government claimed they will solve all problems within a few days, but pointed out that it’s been 100 days now without major improvement.

Ravi Karunanayake remarked that carrying forward a government is not an easy task whilst adding governance is now complex.

He warned that if the incumbent administration does not carry the country forward under a national policy framework, the country will collapse.

(Source: News Radio)