Lack of national policy is detrimental – Ravi
United National Party Parliamentarian Ravi Karunanayake says governance without national policy will force the country into decline.
Speaking to media following a religious event, MP Karunanayake said the public’s faith in the government has severely dwindled.
He said everyone seeks to work together as one family, adding everyone wished for the elephant but if that is not possible the swan will be used.
He noted the matter will be determined by the Working Committee and the issue is being resolved cordially.
The MP meanwhile stressed the Sajith Premadasa led alliance will pose a challenge to the new government as the people’s faith in the current administration has diminished.
He charged that the government claimed they will solve all problems within a few days, but pointed out that it’s been 100 days now without major improvement.
Ravi Karunanayake remarked that carrying forward a government is not an easy task whilst adding governance is now complex.
He warned that if the incumbent administration does not carry the country forward under a national policy framework, the country will collapse.
(Source: News Radio)
Dear Ravi,
I agree with you in this rare instance,
The Govt Newspaper had the following (comments are in brackets):
“has taken steps to introduce a programme for achieving university admission for all students who pass the GCE Advanced Level exam” (Galle face Road near Prezzy Office must be widened and closed to traffic to accommodate protesters).
“the implementation of the Economic Improvement Programme from January 15 to provide 100,000 unemployed youth in very poor families under a task force and launching an employment program for unemployed graduates ensuring their direct contribution to the national economy@ ( this is Pohottu campaign for votes; no economic befits to country by employing theses stupid dumb heads)
“has taken steps to raise the age limit of the unemployed graduates to 45 years to apply for jobs” ( Isn’ t that lovely? Great move !!)
“Action was taken to designate Heads of State institutions on the advice of a Special Advisory Committee and to display state symbol in government institutions rather than images of the president and ministers of government, and to review the salaries of heads of state institutions, to reduce the salary of SLT chairman from Rs 2 million to Rs 250,000 as part of it.” ( Of course, they can catch up for lost salary with komis !!)