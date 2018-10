The doctor, who was involved in the Boralesgamuwa accident in which a Police Inspector was killed, was further remanded till October 30 by the Gangodawila Magistrate today.

The police officer was killed while his wife and two sons were injured following a head-on collision involving their car and the jeep driven by the doctor on Wickramaratne Mawatha, Boralesgamuwa at around 12.45 a.m. on September 30.