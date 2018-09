Lanka Indian Oil Company has increased fuel prices from midnight yesterday, in accordance with the price hike by the fuel pricing formula.

Accordingly, the revised prices are as follows:

92 Octane Petrol – Rs 150

95 Octane Petrol – Rs 164

Auto Diesel – Rs 123

Super Diesel – Rs 133

Meanwhile, Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) also increased fuel prices with effect from midnight yesterday (10)