Lanka Phosphate Company gazetted under Agriculture Ministry

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has amended the functions, responsibilities and institutions coming under the purview of Industries Ministry and the Agriculture Ministry through a Gazette Extraordinary, effective from June 17.

The communiqué was published on Friday (June 18), amending the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2187/27 issued on August 09, 2020.

Thereby, Lanka Phosphate Company Ltd. which was previously under the purview of the Industries Ministry has been brought under the Agriculture Ministry.

As per the new gazette notification, the following institutions have been gazetted under the Industries Ministry:

1. Ceylon Industrial Development Board

2. Lanka Leyland Ltd.

3. Lanka Ashok Leyland Ltd.

4. National Paper Corporation Ltd.

5. Kahagolle Engineering Services Company Ltd. (KESCO)

6. Manthai Salt Ltd.

7. Elephant Pass Saltern

8. Centre of Excellence for Robotic Applications

9. Lanka Cement Ltd.

10. Sri Lanka Cement Corporation

11. Lanka Mineral Sands Company

12. Paranthan Chemicals Ltd.

13. Kahatagaha Graphite

14. Ceylon Ceramics Corporation (Brick and Tiles Division)

15. BCC (Pvt.) Limited

16. National Enterprise Development Authority

Meanwhile, the following four institutions were gazetted under the Agriculture Ministry:

1. Agriculture and Agrarian Insurance Board

2. Department of Agriculture

3. Janatha Estate Development Board

4. Lanka Phosphate Company Ltd.

(Source: Ada Derana)