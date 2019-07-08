A Laos national who attempted to smuggle over 2.6kg of the methamphetamine also known as Ice was arrested at the BIA today.

The contraband was reportedly hidden inside a false bottom of the suspect’s luggage.

The arrest was made by the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) attached to the BIA.

The 25-year-old suspect was identified as Xaiyavong Thongphath who had arrived in the country from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia at around 12.10 a.m. this morning (08), police said.

SP Gunasekera said the suspect would be produced in the Negombo Magistrate’s Court.