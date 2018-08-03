Laos to give visa-on-arrival for travelers from Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Laos will provide visa-on-arrival to travelers from Sri Lanka from Aug. 1, the foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday.
“Sri Lankan citizens holding valid travel documents could apply for visa-on-arrival at the international border check points of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic,” the foreign ministry said.
Currently, Sri Lankans can travel without pre-approved visas to Singapore, Indonesia and Maldives.
(Xinhua)