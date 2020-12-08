Sri Lanka’s first State-owned and largest Wind Power Plant, Thambapavani with a capacity of 100-megawatt was declared open by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Mannar today (08).

Speaking during the event Prime Minister Rajapaksa said the present administration directed attention towards meeting the electricity demand in the country.

‘Thambapavani’, operating as an eco-friendly project, is valued at USD 135 million. The project was completed within a period of less than one year.

The wind power plant can generate electricity for a cost as little as Rs. 8.00 per unit, said Velu Chandrasekaran, the Environment and Social Security Officer of the project.

Minister of Power Dullas Alahapperuma, State Minister Duminda Dissanayake and several members of the government also attended the event held in Mannar this morning.