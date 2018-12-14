President Maithripala Sirisena has approved Lasith Malinga as the Sri Lanka Cricket ODI and T20 Captain ahead of the Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand.

President Maithripala Sirisena has approved the squad for the Tour in the absence of a functioning Sports Minister.

Following are the 17 players who will be included in the squad for the series.

Lasith Malinga – Captain

Niroshan Dickwella – Vice Captain

Angelo Mathews

Danushka Gunathilaka

Kusal Janith Perera

Dinesh Chandimal

Asela Gunaratne

Kusal Mendis

Dhananjaya De Silva

Thisara Perera

Dasun Shanaka

Lakshan Sandakan

Seekkuge Prasanna

Dushmantha Chameera

Kasun Rajitha

Nuwan Pradeep

Lahiru Kumara