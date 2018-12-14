Lasith Malinga appointed as Sri Lanka Cricket Captain for ODI & T20
President Maithripala Sirisena has approved Lasith Malinga as the Sri Lanka Cricket ODI and T20 Captain ahead of the Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand.
President Maithripala Sirisena has approved the squad for the Tour in the absence of a functioning Sports Minister.
Following are the 17 players who will be included in the squad for the series.
Lasith Malinga – Captain
Niroshan Dickwella – Vice Captain
Angelo Mathews
Danushka Gunathilaka
Kusal Janith Perera
Dinesh Chandimal
Asela Gunaratne
Kusal Mendis
Dhananjaya De Silva
Thisara Perera
Dasun Shanaka
Lakshan Sandakan
Seekkuge Prasanna
Dushmantha Chameera
Kasun Rajitha
Nuwan Pradeep
Lahiru Kumara