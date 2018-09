Sri Lankan cricket selectors have named premier fast bowler Lasith Malinga for the upcoming Asia Cup which begins in the UAE on 15th of this month.

Malinga performed decently with the ball at the ongoing SLC T20 league playing for Kandy.

The 16-member strong team is led by Angelo Mathews.

Angelo Mathews – Captain Kushal Janith Perera Kusal Mendis Upul Tharanga Dinesh Chandimal Danushka Gunathilake Thisara Perera Dasun Shanaka Dhanajaya De Silva Akila Dhananjaya Dilruwan Perera Amila Aponso Kasun Rajitha Suranga Lakmal Dusmantha C.hameera Lasith Malinga

Standbys

Shehan Madushanka Nuwan Pradeep Lakshan Sadakan Shehan Jayasuriya Niroshan Dickwella

(Hiru News)