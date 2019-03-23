Sri Lankan limited overs captain Lasith Malinga will retire from international cricket after next year’s Twenty20 World Cup, he revealed on Friday.

Malinga said that he would quit one-day internationals after the ICC World Cup 2019 in England and Wales this summer before calling time on his career following the Twenty20 tournament, being played in Australia over October-November 2020.

"After the World Cup, my cricketing career is ending," the 35-year-old said after his his side were beaten by 16 runs by South Africa in the second Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park.

"I want to play in the T20 World Cup and then end my career."

Malinga dismissed South Africa‘s top-scorer Reeza Hendricks for 65 on Friday, his 97th T20 international wicket. He is one short of the world record of 98 held by Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi.

