A last ditch attempt to abolish executive presidency by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was thwarted in the Cabinet today.

This special Cabinet Meeting was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena this evening at the Presidential Secretariat.

Subsequent to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe submitting this proposal, many ministers said that it is unsuitable to bring in such a proposal at a moment when the Presidential Election has already been declared.

They have questioned the Prime Minister on this occasion as to why he did not submit this proposal several months ago.

These Ministers had said further that subsequent to the Presidential Election being held, this proposal can be taken up for consideration.