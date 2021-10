Laugfs Gas has decided to increase its domestic gas cylinder prices with effect from 11th October 2021.

The 12.5 kg domestic gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 984 and the new price is Rs. 2,840.

The 5kg gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 393 and the new price is Rs. 1,136.

12.5 Kg – Rs. 2,840/-

5 Kg – Rs. 1,136/-