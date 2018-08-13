Professor Channa Jayasumana of the Rajarata University said yesterday that discussions are underway to file a case in the Supreme Court seeking compensation of Rs.100 million for each victim of cancer and kidney disease caused by the Glyphosate agro chemical.

Professor Jayasumana said that there will be four parties including the farming community, researchers, patients suffering from these diseases and the families of persons who died from these diseases and added legal action will be taken on behalf of all these parties.

Professor Jayasumana also said that they will request President Maithripala Sirisena to conduct an impartial inquiry on lifting the ban on Glyphosate.

“There are several people who gave written support over lifting the ban on Glyphosate. Lifting the ban was not a good move as the agrochemical is highly harmful,” he pointed out. Professor Jayasumana also said, “About 25,000 people have died due to kidney diseases in Sri Lanka and Glyphosate may be a major factor. He said experts can prove that 35 cancer patients who have died too contracted the disease due to exposure to Glyphosate.

“Research has proven that this agro chemical has a direct impact on the kidneys and could cause cancers,” he added.”

The recent court decision against the Monsanto Company in California, San Francisco, United States will be taken as a model case for this legal action against the Glyphosate agro chemical,” Professor Jayasumana pointed out.

(Source: Daily News – By Amali Mallawaarachchi and Nimal Wijesinghe)