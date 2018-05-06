A leading underworld gangster Dilip Rohana Rodrigo alias Dileepa was killed in a shootout with the Special Task Force (STF) personnel at Mailapitiya in Kandy yesterday.

Dileepa, who is a member of an organized criminal gang, is also a known accomplice of ‘D. Manju’.

Dadallage Manju alias D. Manju, a prominent underworld figure and drug kingpin, was also killed in a shootout with the STF on February 23.

Police received a tip off about the suspect who has been named as a wanted suspect by the Organized Crime Unit and the STF over several organized crimes.