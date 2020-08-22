The Education Ministry has proposed that the leading schools in the country should adopt a mechanism to share their resources with the under-resourced schools of the country.

The idea was mooted when Education Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris met with the principals of 17 leading schools on Thursday.

The meeting was conducted to discuss curriculum reforms. The schools principals were asked to come up with proposals to adopt underprivileged schools.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Kelum Bandara)