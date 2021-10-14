Legal approval granted for number portability service – TRCSL
Posted in Local News
Legal approval has been granted for subscribers to obtain Number Portability Service among telecom service providers in Sri Lanka, the Director-General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRCSL) Oshada Senanayak said.
He said this at an online press conference of the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) today.
The number portability facility will enable customers to retain their telephone numbers while changing from one service provider to another.
