Colombo Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith requested all those celebrating Christmas to limit movements during the festive season.

He announced that Christmas masses can be held in areas not under lockdown with a maximum limit of 50 persons. Speaking at a media briefing yesterday (17) morning the Cardinal requested from the public to celebrate this Christmas remembering those who have been severely affected by COVID-19 pandemic specially the poor.

The Cardinal urged the public to concentrate on a spiritual celebration of Christmas. “I encourage everyone to share the joy of Christmas with those brothers and sisters who have been deprived of joy and happiness due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

He also called upon the Government not to waste money on unnecessary decorations and Christmas festivals. The Cardinal said this will be the second occasion since the Easter Sunday attacks in 2019 that Christians will not been able to celebrate Christmas happily.

“This dark era will come to an end and investigations into this matter will conclude. Christmas next year will be celebrated with great joy,” he added.

