Listen to medical experts at least now: JVP urges Government

The Government should at least now pay heed to the recommendations and guidance of medical experts and specialists in the effort to combat the COVID pandemic, as the only way forward in economic and social aspects was to get rid of the pandemic as soon as possible, former JVP MP Sunil Handunetti said yesterday.

He said the Government has failed to introduce a joint action plan to combat the pandemic as yet and went on to say that some medical specialists have withdrawn from their positions and responsibilities due to the Government’s failed approach in the prevention of the COVID pandemic.

“Considering this as a national task, the Government should have acted with a joint action plan irrespective of party politics. The Government has failed to adopt such an approach and has proved its failure, where some specialist doctors have resigned from the positions and responsibilities in the COVID prevention task,” he said.

Mr. Handunnetti, who attended the occasion to hand over a stock of medical equipment to the Colombo National Hospital, said that the JVP had organised a programme to provide medical equipment to twelve hospitals in different parts of the country.

He said the current lockdown was not practical and that it had only put the lives of the ordinary people in disarray.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Ajith Siriwardana)