The Ministry of Finance has taken measures to immediately purchase 12,000 Metric Tons (MT) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as a remedy for the LP gas shortage currently in the market.

Steps will be taken for the Litro Gas Company, which comes under the Ministry of Finance, to import the stock and release to the market immediately, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

A ship carrying 3600 MT arrived at the harbor on Saturday (02), and another vessel carrying another 3600 MT will arrive at the port on Tuesday.A shipment of 6000 MT each of gas purchased under the usual procurement process and under the emergency procurement will arrive in the island within the next week.

The government advises the consumers not to panic unnecessarily as the shortage arose due to the low supply by a private gas company will end this week.Authorities have raided about 40 traders who took the shortage as an opportunity to conceal the gas stocks and sold for higher prices.The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has taken steps to intensify the raids in the coming days and will take legal action against the errand traders, the Ministry said.

