President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has stressed on the need to work with courage to keep livelihoods of the people and the economy active while combating the coronavirus.

The President said at a time that the country is gradually returning to normalcy a famine cannot be entertained alongside fighting a pandemic.

While moving forward the President noted the importance of learning from past mistakes.

The Head of State at a discussion today with the coronavirus Presidential Task Force said it must be identified how a large of Navy personnel and persons from Keselwatta contracted the coronavirus, adding that testing must continue to take place.

President Rajapaksa also called for random PCR tests to be conducted at bus stations, three-wheeler parks, construction sites and the Manning Market that the public patronises in large numbers.

The importance of educating persons that gather in such areas was also highlighted.

It was also noted that the Ministry of Health handed over guidelines to the Education Ministry on how school should reopen amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The possibility of reopening schools under the stipulated recommendations was also discussed.

The President pointed out that prior to reopening schools’ students must be educated on measures via media.

It was also noted that more than 3,297 Sri Lankans in foreign countries have thus far been repatriated and have been directed to quarantine centres.

