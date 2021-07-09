Locality in Kalutara District isolated from today

A locality in Kalutara District was isolated with effect from 6.00 am today (July 09), says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Kalutara District

Agalawatta Police Area

Pimbura area in Kekulandala South GN Division

In the meantime, the isolation orders imposed on the following areas have been lifted from this morning:

Mannara District

Talamannar Police Area

Talaimannar Jetty West

Talaimannar Jetty East

Kegalle District

Mawanella Police Area

Hingul Oya

Mahawatta