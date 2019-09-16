Lotus Tower, the tallest self-supported structure in South Asia was officially declared open by President Maithripala Sirisena, a short while ago.

USD 104 million has been spent for construction of the tower and eighty per cent of the cost has been funded by the EXIM Bank of China.

The tower comprises a telecommunication museum, a restaurant, supermarkets, food courts, conference halls with seating for 400 people, a 1,000-seat auditorium, luxury hotel rooms, ballrooms and an observation gallery.

The Tower consists of nine floors in total, with the highest point of the Tower which is 245m from ground level consists of an open observational platform from which a clear view of Colombo can be observed.

To mark this historic occasion, the Sri Lanka Post issued a commemorative stamp as well.



