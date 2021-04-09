LTTE uniform incident: Jaffna Mayor arrested

The Mayor of Jaffna Visvalingam Manivannan was arrested this morning by the Jaffna police for allowing five men to wear uniforms similar to the de facto LTTE policemen, the Police said.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said the suspect was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act and will be handed over to the Terrorism Investigation Division today.

Five men attached to the Jaffna Municipal Council, were deployed in Jaffna town to perform police duties, he said.

“The Jaffna police were alerted about the five men and their outfit. The Jaffna Police and Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) conducted investigations into this and it was disclosed that the uniforms worn by the five men were similar to the ones worn by the de facto LTTE cops during the war,” he said.

The DIG noted the Jaffna Police and the TID carried out investigations into the incident based on directives issued by Minister of Public Security Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera.

He said statements were recorded from the Municipal Commissioner and other persons attached to the Municipal Council.

It is understood that the Jaffna Mayor granted permission to recruit these men with the so-called uniforms.

According to the Prevention of Terrorism Act, promoting LTTE or its ideology is prohibited.

The TID and Jaffna police are conducting further investigations.