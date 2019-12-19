Former President Maithripala Sirisena’s chief of staff I.H.K. Mahanama and State Timber Corporation (STC) former chairman P. Dissanayaka, were sentenced to 20 and 12 rigorous imprisonment respectively after they were found guilty of accepting a bribe of Rs.20 million by the Special High Court today.

The orders were issued by a three member bench comprising judges Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne today.