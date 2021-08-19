Mahanayaka Theros urge President to lock down the country for a week

The Maha Nayaka Theros of the Asgiriya and Malwatta Chapters have sent a letter to the President requesting to close the country for at least a week to control the rapid spread of COVID-19 virus.

In a letter to the President, the Mahanayaka Theros said the spread of COVID-19 has brought upon a disaster situation with mutations of the virus also spreading across the country.

Therefore, the Mahanayaka Theros have requested the President to heed to the recommendations and advice of the health experts to protect the lives of the people and provide relief to them when the country is placed in lock down for a week.