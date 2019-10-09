National People’s Party Presidential candidate, former Army Commander General Mahesh Senanayake said that over 30 civil society organisations (CSOs) had pledged their support to him, adding that his Election Manifesto will be published within the following week.

Addressing a Media briefing held yesterday (8) in Colombo, he claimed that his policies are addressed towards building a secure nation free from corruption and that the first rally will be held tomorrow (10) in Gampaha.

He further claimed that electing a leader who is keen on addressing civil society issues is the only way to bring an end to the crisis that the country has faced over the past 71 years. Senanayake added that he, representing the civil society would contest under the light bulb symbol.

He further said that locally manufactured goods will be promoted while ensuring that individuals with requisite qualifications will obtain suitable employment.

”A common law will be applicable to all while respecting and addressing issues of all communities,” he added. Senanayake also said that the education system for the youth will be developed in order to tackle the youth unemployment issue.

He said that he had to leave the country and seek foreign employment in 2010 due to several accusations that had arisen against him, adding that several additional allegations have been made against him following his decision to appear as a Presidential candidate. “I will appear before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption and testify if the need arises,” he added.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Faadhila Thassim)