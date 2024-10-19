Mahinda and Ranil urged to return excess government vehicles
The Department of Government Information in Sri Lanka has announced that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has returned eight government vehicles that were previously in his possession.
However, according to a statement from the Director General of the department, he still retains eight additional government vehicles.
The statement also mentions that former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe currently possesses 11 government vehicles.
Both Mahinda Rajapaksa and Ranil Wickremesinghe have been informed, under the Presidential Privileges Act No. 04 of 1986, to return the excess vehicles.
The Director General clarified that none of the official entitlements provided to the former Presidents have been revoked.
Typical SL Politics; the attitude of ‘hit and chase’ prevails.
We are not an inclusive society.
Ex-office holders have privileges defined in law / admin and the bureaucracy should quietly implement them.
Showcasing them in public forums while economic performance has rapidly declined in the past few weeks leaves a bad taste.