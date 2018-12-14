Dec 14 2018 December 14, 2018 December 14, 2018 NoComment by Administrator

Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign from post of Prime Minister

Posted in

Political crisis in Sri Lanka : Mahinda Rajapaksa Vs Ranil Wickremesinghe

Mahinda Rajapaksa has decided to resign from the post of Prime Minister tomorrow.

This was confirmed by MP Namal Rajapaksa through a tweet

Earlier today, Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived at the Presidential Secretariat to hold discussions with President Maithripala Sirisena.