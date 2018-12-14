Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign from post of Prime Minister
Posted in Local News
Mahinda Rajapaksa has decided to resign from the post of Prime Minister tomorrow.
This was confirmed by MP Namal Rajapaksa through a tweet
Earlier today, Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived at the Presidential Secretariat to hold discussions with President Maithripala Sirisena.
To ensure stability of the nation, Former President @PresRajapaksa has decided to resign from the Premiership tomorrow after an address to the nation. The SLPP with Frm President, SLFP & others will now work to form a broader political coalition with President Sirisena.
— Namal Rajapaksa (@RajapaksaNamal) December 14, 2018