Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa is expected to announce the long awaited presidential aspirant of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) after formally taking over the party’s leadership at today’s maiden national convention in Colombo.

In keeping with the SLPP constitution, after Mahinda Rajapaksa’s name is proposed and seconded, he can formally take over the party’s leadership.

Political sources said that former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa is widely expected to be nominated SLPP’s presidential candidate by the party leader at the convention.

Political party leaders within the Joint Opposition, parliamentarians, provincial level activists, former provincial council members and leaders of parties, which recently entered into a common agreement with the SLPP, are also expected to attend the convention.

In addition, SLFP MPs representing the Opposition have also been personally invited for the sessions, National Organizer, Basil Rajapaksa said.

After the SLPP’s presidential contender is nominated, Mahinda Rajapaksa and the party’s representatives are scheduled to participate in a Bodhi Pooja Pinkama at the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya later in the evening, where they will take an oath of allegiance.

The following day (12), Mahinda Rajapaksa accompanied by the SLPP presidential candidate are expected to visit the Ruwanveliseya in Anuradhapura, where a pirith ceremony has been organized by the Maha Sangha with the participation of 1,500 monks to invoke blessings on Rajapaksa, the new presidential aspirant and the country.

