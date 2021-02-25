Mahindananda acquitted from funds misappropriation case

Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has been acquitted by the Colombo High Court over the misappropriation of Rs. 3.9 million belonging to the Sri Lanka Freedom Labour Congress.

The lengthy trial of 04 years came to a conclusion before the Colombo High Court Justice Adithya Patabendige, today (February 25).

The Attorney General had filed the case against Mahindananda Aluthgamage over a case of misappropriating funds worth Rs 3.9 million from the Sri Lanka Freedom Labour Congress trade union while acting as its chairman, during the regime of President Mahinda Rajapaksa.