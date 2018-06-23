Chamara Indrajith, the main suspect arrested in connection with the Friday’s armed gang robbery in Matara, was shot dead when he was attempting to hurl a hand grenade at police officers at Kirala Kale in Matara this morning.

The suspect had been accompanied by police to recover a hidden bag of clothes when he had allegedly attempted to hurl a grenade at the policemen, prompting them to open fire at him.

Initially police said that the suspect was shot and injured, however it was later confirmed that he had succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said the suspect was taken to recover his hidden clothes bag at around 7.15 a. m today.

“He attempted to hurl the hand grenade which was inside the bag and was injured when a police officer shot at him. The suspect, who was a resident of Veyangoda, succumbed to injuries after he was hospitalised,” SP Gunasekara said.

One police officer was killed, two other police officers and two civilians were injured and hospitalised following the shootout outside a jewellery shop in the Matara town, between several armed men wearing helmets who were robbing the store and policemen responding to a witness phone call, at around 10.45 am yesterday.

Following a search operation carried out in the vicinity by the police immediately after the gun battle, one of the suspects was caught in the Hunukotuwa area.

The suspect was later identified as Chamara Indrajith Jayasundara, a resident of Maligathenna in Veyangoda.

SP Gunasekara said the investigations had revealed that the suspect was wanted for several murders and robberies.

He was the main suspect of underworld figure Udammita Samare’s killing.

In addition, the deceased suspect was wanted for the shooting incident at Attanagalle musical show in April 21 this year where an individual was shot dead and four others were injured.

He was also wanted for the killing of a 54-year-old woman and injuring her son in Veyangoda in May 21 this year.

Three other suspects were arrested after they had admitted themselves into the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital with gunshot wounds. They are currently receiving treatment at the hospital ICU.