The main suspect in shooting and injuring a businessman in Thotupola junction in Kalutara was arrested in Payagala this morning by Police in possession of a firearm.

On the 1st of December, two unidentified individuals, who had arrived in a car, had opened fire at another person in front of a restaurant and fled the scene afterwards.

The injured victim is currently receiving treatment at the Nagoda hospital.

He was identified as a 57-year-old named Dombagaha Pathiranage Patrick Peiris, who had been residing in the same area.

Meanwhile Police Media Spokesman Superintendant of Police Ruwan Gunasekara said another suspect in the shooting has also been identified, and investigations are currently underway to find and apprehend him.