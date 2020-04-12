President Gotabaya Rajapaksa requested all citizens to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festive season.

In his New Year message, the President said, “This time we are not able to celebrate festivals collectively as health specialists have emphasised the importance of maintaining social distance. I appeal to all of you who voluntarily rallied around to conquer any challenge faced by our country and nation, to commit yourselves now as well, to prevent the spread of this deadly virus by maintaining the social distance during this festival time.”

The President also said that during the New Year festival Sri Lankans pay their tribute to the environment and nature. “We have now entered an era where the need to integrate with the environment is much felt,” he added.

Furthermore, the President pointed out the importance of creating an environment for the children to experience the cheerfulness of this festive season, despite the current limitations and challenges.

“Children are the true beneficiaries of the happiness of New Year. Even though, there are certain limitations to celebrate New Year festivals this time, we, as adults, must create an environment for the children to experience the cheerfulness of this festive season. Therefore, I remind you affectionately to perform New Year rituals confined to your homes while ensuring that children feel and enjoy the spirit of the New Year,” he requested.

(Source: Ceylon Today)