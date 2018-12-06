General Secretary of the United National Party Parliamentarian Akila Viraj Kariyawasam charged that President Maithripala Sirisena on several occasions rejected many Cabinet papers over the past three years on development projects which were due to be implemented by UNP Ministers.

The MP made these remarks during a discussion with civil activists at the party headquarters Sirikotha.

MP Kariyawasam said it is clear to the public as to who is not keen on probing cases of bribery and corruption, alleged to have taken place during the previous United Peoples Freedom Alliance led government’s tenure.

He stressed over the past three years the President prevented the UNP from doing many things, adding many Cabinet papers tabled by the UNP and even the Prime Minister on increasing employment opportunities and development projects were delayed by the President for 1-2 years and some even cancelled.

He charged the President was clearly against the UNP and the Prime Minister becoming popular, which they can now boldly reveal.

Kariyawasam noted the UNP were accused of not catching thieves, however he rebutted stating the FCID was prevented from probing certain cases and stressed it was clear as to who Mahinda Rajapaksa wanted protected.

Akila Viraj Kariyawasam also noted that all organisations affiliated with the UNP will undergo reforms in the near future through fresh new initiatives.

He said they can only win this battle with the support of everyone concerned, adding however some organisations are lacking in strength and they need to be expanded and improved.

He said accordingly accepted individuals, professionals and unions must also contribute to these efforts.

Kariyawasam noted said following discussions with all relevant organisations steps can be taken in the right direction.

(Source: News Radio)