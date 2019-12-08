Former President Maithripala Sirisena will be contesting the forthcoming parliamentary election from the Polonnaruwa district, Minister of Technology and Innovation and SLFP Vice President, Thilanga Sumathipala, said.

Former SLFP Ministers have proposed that the former President, who has publicly announced that he will not be quitting active politics, throw his hat into the ring, and Sirisena has agreed to contest from his hometown of Polonnaruwa.

The parliamentary election is expected to be held by April 2020.

(Source: The Isand)