Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Sri Lanka Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva pined insignias on Major Dinesh Chandimal and Major Thisara Perera at the Army Headquarters yesterday.

Major Dinesh Chandimal of the Sri Lanka Army Ordinance Corps (SLAOC) and Major Thisara Perera of the Gajaba Regiment (GR)were enlisted in the Sri Lanka Army volunteer Force .

Major General Ruwan Wanigasooriya, Commandant Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force ,Major General Lakshman Fernando, Colonel Commandant SLAOC were also present.

(Source: The Island)