Major General arrested over alleged assault on wildlife officer in Habarana

An Army Major General involved in a clash with a group of wildlife officers on the 23rd of June in Habarana, has been arrested after surrendering to Police.

Police said the Army Major General is due to be produced before the Kekirawa Magistrate’s Court today.

The Kekirawa Magistrate Saman Weraniyagoda yesterday (30) ordered the Habarana OIC to immediately arrest and produce in court the Army officer and other members of the Army who allegedly assaulted a wildlife officer on duty at the Minneriya National Park.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva also appointed a Board of Inquiry, headed by two Senior Major Generals to inquire into the incident and submit a report to him.

The Board of Inquiry was appointed in order to find and verify facts related to the whole incident since Police complaints have been lodged.

This was in addition to a parallel Military Police investigation that came into effect soon after the incident.

UPDATE (03:51 PM):

The Sri Lanka Army Major General who was arrested after he surrendered to the Habarana Police over an altercation with Wildlife Officers at the Minneriya National Park, was released on bail today (01).

The Kekirawa Magistrate ordered for the Major General to be released on two personal bails of Rs. 500,000/- each.

The court ordered him to appear in court once again on the 03rd of February 2022.