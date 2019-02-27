Reports have surfaced that underworld kingpin Makandure Madush and others who are in custody in Dubai will continue to remain in remand custody for another month.

Attorney at law, Shabdika Wellappili who is representing singer Amal Perera and his son Nadeemal Perera said the duo will be produced before the court tomorrow (February 28). Wellappili notes that the order will be issued after the Chief Prosecutor of Dubai considers a request submitted in this regard.

He further noted the final report called by the Dubai police to confirm whether Amal Perera and Nadeemal Perera were under the influence of narcotics at the time of arrest, is yet to be issued. If they are confirmed to have used narcotic drugs, they will be imprisoned for 3 years with a fine of Dhs10,000.

