Notorious Sri Lankan underworld kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’ and 25 suspects have been arrested with narcotics at a hotel in Dubai.

The suspects were reportedly arrested in a joint operations carried out by law enforcement officers from both Sri Lanka and Dubai.

The police noted that the arrested group includes five main-stream drug peddlers. Four of them have already been identified. The arrested individuals include Kanchipani Imran and Keselwatte Dinuka.

A popular Sri Lankan singer is also among the arrested group.

Samarasinghe Arachchige Madush Lakshitha alias Makandure Madush is an underworld gang leader, who has been in hiding abroad for the past couple of years.

He allegedly operates his drug network, extortion rackets and other criminal activities through his accomplices in Sri Lanka.