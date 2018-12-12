Sri Lankans Lasith Malinga and Angelo Matthews have been listed at the highest base price for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction together with seven other cricketers.

The auction which is to be held on Tuesday (December 18), will see 346 cricketers, including 226 Indians, auctioned for the upcoming IPL.

Nine players have been shortlisted at the base price of INR. 2 Crore, which is the bid price for the auction. Players like Brendon McCullum, Lasith Malinga, Colin Ingram, Shaun Marsh, Sam Curran, D’Arcy Short, Angelo Matthews, Corey Anderson, and Chris Woakes have been listed in this list.

Meanwhile, last year’s expensive buy Jaydev Unadkat is the only Indian who has the highest bid of 1.5 Crore. And, other Indian players like Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, and Yuvraj Singh, are placed in the Rs 1 crore category.

Number of players from each country: India – 226, South Africa – 26, Australia – 23, West Indies – 18, England – 18, New Zealand – 13, Afghanistan – 8, Sri Lanka – 7, Bangladesh – 2, Zimbabwe – 2, USA – 1, Ireland – 1, Netherlands – 1.

(Source: Daily Mirror)